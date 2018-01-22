eVolution Networks a Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Company Inks Deal with China’s Largest Data Center

Shenzhen (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

eVolution Networks, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy portfolio company announced today strategic commercial agreement with China Telecom for purchasing software licenses of eVolution’s Smart Energy Solution AI platform, generating 40% savings in Data Centers’ energy consumption across China.

The software first deployed in one of China Telecom south-west region, in some of the largest data center facilities. The agreement was signed after rigorous testing and simulations in various China Telecom data centers, earning the approval and certification of the China Telecom Beijing Research Institute (CTBRI).

eVolution’s SES is a unique and innovative AI software platform capable of using off-peak periods of services in a data centers to save significant amounts of energy. After months of testing and simulations, CTBRI approved the ability and reliability of SES and decided to implement the solution in operational data centers across China. CTBRI completed the integration of internal systems with eVolution’s SES engine and developed a custom interface to monitor, support and measure electricity savings.

China Telecom is the largest owner of data centers and Internet hosting services in China. It owns hundreds of data center facilities across the country that accommodate millions of servers. Apart from providing hosting services to other companies, China Telecom offers its own services, such as IPTV, high-speed internet, intranet services.

“This is a very significant milestone for both China Telecom and eVolution Networks,” says Adam Amitai, Chief Information Officer at eVolution. “China’s 5 years energy plan is a massive call to action for major Chinese corporations. eVolution Networks is committed to helping Chinese data centers become greener and more profitable. We are proud to have China Telecom as our first Chinese customer deploying artificial intelligence technology to reduce their carbon footprint. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve the data center industry efficiency and profitability in China and globally.”

www.evolution-networks.com

media@evolution-networks.com

About eVolution Networks

eVolution Networks, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy portfolio company, is a leading innovator in AI-driven energy efficiency. Our Smart Energy Solution (SES) software effectively right-sizes mobile networks and data centers using Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. It matches supply with actual demand by reducing energy consumption and electricity costs during off-peak periods by up to 35% – all while maintaining Quality of Service. eVolution AI has already been implemented in mobile networks and data centers worldwide helping companies be greener and reduce cost.