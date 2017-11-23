Every Garmin Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal of 2017, Published by Black Friday Dealer

Black Friday Dealer, the online shopping experts, have rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Garmin deals for 2017.

New York City (PRUnderground) November 22nd, 2017

The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

The fenix is a premium multi-sport GPS smartwatch manufactured by Garmin. Designed for adventures, fenix smartwatches have a rugged design and offer battery life of up to 2 weeks. This Black Friday there’s Black Friday deals on several fenix models.

Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. During Black Friday 2016 more customers shopped online than in store, according to a survey undertaken by the National Retail Federation.

Most online retailers are running Black Friday promotions between Monday 20th November and Monday 27th November this year.

New Garmin Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are being added every day.

