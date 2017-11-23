Every DJI Phantom 3 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal of 2017, Published by Eye See 360

The team of online deal analysts at Eye See 360 have published a review of the best DJI Phantom 3 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available online.

Deal comparison website Eye See 360 have been tracking the best DJI Phantom 3 Black Friday deals. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

The Phantom 3 line of consumer quadcopters redefined the commercial drone space when they launched back in 2015. With each new iteration DJI have improved camera specs and added new flight modes, providing drone enthusiasts with a range of options based on capabilities and price.

Eye See 360 lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Online spending during Black Friday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. The National Retail Federation estimates that in 2016 total spending in the holiday shopping season reached close to $700 billion, up 3.6% on the previous year. On average consumer spending has been growing at 5% each year since 2010.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

