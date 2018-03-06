EverDry Waterproofing of Cincinnati Continues Tradition of Excellence in 2018 with 9th Franchise of the Year Award

Cincinnati’s premier choice for basement waterproofing and foundation repair grows stronger than ever in 33rd year of service

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

EverDry Waterproofing launched in Cincinnati in 1985, and in the company’s 33rd year of service, their team is growing stronger than ever. Their recent win of the Franchise of the Year Award serves as a testimony to the company’s commitment to customer care and professionalism.

The Franchise of the Year Award is given to the EverDry Waterproofing franchise showing tremendous growth and customer care, and EverDry Waterproofing of Cincinnati has won the award nine times over the past decade. Since 1994, the company has been named Franchise of the Year on 14 occasions.

The award-winning company is also an Enquirer Media Top Work Place, an A+ rated and accredited business with the BBB, a Home Advisor Elite Service provider, and a member of both the Basement Health Association (BHA) and National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

EverDry Waterproofing is a trusted name in Cincinnati when it comes to professional basement waterproofing and foundation repair services, and the company has proudly delivered 100,000+ such services in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, and the Southeast Indiana area.

“Team Cincy” credits their success to a strong dedication to customer care and high quality experiences. In their 33rd year of service, EverDry Waterproofing of Cincinnati shows no signs of slowing down.

With a friendly, knowledgeable, and highly skilled staff, the EverDry Waterproofing team offers the best solutions at competitive rates with quick turnarounds. According to the company’s team, consistently delivering – and over delivering – is the key to success.

Another sign of growth: the company has continued to add staff members over the past decade, now offering a full team of more than 100 professionals.

More information can be found at http://everdrycincy.com/ .

About EverDry Waterproofing

Since 1985, EverDry Waterproofing has provided world-class basement waterproofing and foundation repair services to the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, and Southeast Indiana area.