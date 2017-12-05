Eureka® Names Sublime Communications as Agency of Record

The Perfect Partnership of Innovative, Integrated Marketing and One of the World’s Most Renowned Brands

Stamford, CT (PRUnderground) December 5th, 2017

Sublime Communications has been named the marketing and advertising Agency of Record for Eureka®, the floorcare brand behind the world’s leading home cleaning appliances manufacturer, it was announced today by Nicole Enslein, CEO and Founder of Sublime.

The company battled some of the top US agencies to secure the Eureka business. Sublime Communications was chosen due to its fully integrated approach, the depth of its digital expertise and out-of-the-box creative thinking.

When Eureka posed its urgent need to revitalize the brand and engage consumers behind the launch of its new FloorRover vacuum, the most powerful vacuum that the company has ever introduced, Sublime Communications responded. Almost immediately, Sublime Communications secured a NASCAR® sponsorship and had a top NASCAR driver seated in a Eureka brand-emblazoned car. Meanwhile, the paparazzi were chasing a well-known celebrity down the sidewalks of Soho as a path was being cleared for her by Eureka’s new vacuum – a breakthrough viral video that has already achieved over 30 million views on social media for the brand in just a few weeks.

“Timing is everything,” said Ting Ting Cheng, Vice President of Midea America. “A year ago, we set out to relaunch the brand and take back market share for Eureka, it was important for us to find a partner that could keep up with our appetite for growth. The Eureka-Sublime team is off to a tremendous start! Our commitment is to provide the best floorcare products to consumers at exceptional value! Sublime’s out-of-the-box thinking aligns very well with Eureka’s core values; working with Sublime, we will get the word and our new line of products out to all the ‘clean freaks’ in America in the most exciting ways! I am thrilled to be working with such a passionate team, and I look forward to achieving more together.”

“We have big plans for Eureka and we’ve already started to implement multiple elements of an integrated marketing program that will bring well-deserved attention and awareness to this classic brand.” Enslein said. “I knew our concepts would have the immediate impact needed. We started by launching a new microsite for the FloorRover, www.eurekafloorrover.com, which has already driven more traffic than the preexisting Eureka.com site. We’re now deploying the next phase of our program, which includes social media, digital marketing campaigns, and geo-targeted out-of-home advertising, that is moving the Eureka brand needle to its proper leadership position. Still to come are television and integrated brand campaigns,” Enslein explained.

“In the short time that we have partnered with Sublime Communications, the entire team has been all hands-on deck with us, said Ian Faulkner, Eureka Brand Manager. “They have taken a passionate approach to everything we want and need to do for the brand and have been a fantastic extension of our team.”

Sublime, a new force in the marketing arena, uses a multi-faceted approach to deliver brand recognition and bottom line results for its clients. Utilizing its team of top industry talent across every discipline — from creative and design, to digital and social media marketing, as well as traditional promotions and advertising — Sublime is elevating brands at exponential rates by making its clients’ brands omnipresent in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

About Eureka® : Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, and cordless. Eureka also manufactures original and replacement parts such as bags, belts and filters for nearly all makes and models of our vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka’s heritage with Midea’s extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com .

About Sublime Communications

Sublime Communications is a full-service marketing and communications company with global reach. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the agency capabilities span every media channel and the team’s experience covers every industry category, including cybersecurity, consumer packaged goods, technology, finance, healthcare, automotive, retail, fashion, luxury goods, services, and more. The Sublime Communications team of creative marketers has earned multiple awards for growth in mass media, internet, direct and retail channels. Sublime Communications offers a full spectrum of services encompassing brand strategy and positioning, creative development and production, media planning and buying, digital marketing, website design architecture, data analytics and reporting, lead generation programs, media relations and influencer marketing. With long standing partnerships worldwide, we help clients differentiate.