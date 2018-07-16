ET Star Announces Distribution of Segway Drift W1 in the U.S.

Segway Drift W1 is coming soon

Bedford, New Hampshire (PRUnderground) July 15th, 2018

Segway Inc. (Segway), the world’s leading provider of electric personal transportation will release a brand-new category, e-Skates. The Segway Drift W1, will launch in Los Angeles California, on July 24th, with more details to come!

This highly anticipated new product is delivering the next level of personal transportation innovation – just the excitement that Segway Inc. Customers have come to expect.

The team at ET Star is teaming up with online retailer Newegg to distribute the Segway Drift W1 in the United States. This new product will officially be launching later in July, and excitement is mounting already. The new product launch has captured the imaginations of tech lovers everywhere. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this revolutionary new way to cruise streets, sidewalks, and boardwalks alike.

More information on the Segway Drift W1 will be available when the product officially launches on July 24, 2018. Stay tuned!

About ET Star

ET Star is a Chinese distributor working exclusively with Newegg to distribute the brand new Segway Drift W1 in the U.S.