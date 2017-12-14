eSpeakers and karmaSpeaker Partner to Create First Event Management CRM Built for Professional Speakers

American Fork, Utah, USA (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

eSpeakers EventCX and karmaSpeaker have partnered to create the first all-in-one system of its kind for professional speakers. The pairing of the leading event management and calendaring from EventCX, combined with the only CRM for professional speakers from karmaSpeaker will create a dynamic solution for the industry.

This integration will allow a seamless cross-platform experience that enables the two systems to work as one. It is easy for eSpeakers customers to track detailed contact information from EventCX, and for karmaSpeaker customers to track event details in their CRM. Together, the two technologies provide an integrated suite of tools that will help speakers book more engagements and manage their events more efficiently.

eSpeakers EventCX customers will reap the added benefits of an easy-to-use relationship management platform, such as email automation, business card capture, and CRM sales tools. karmaSpeaker customers will enjoy the extra functionality of eSpeakers’ customized calendar tool, real-time availability tracker and Book Me Now website plugin, and other advanced event management tools.

“Relationship management is something our customers regularly ask for, and we’re excited to bring the simplicity and power of the karmaSpeaker CRM to our customers,” says Joseph Heaps, Chief Marketing Officer for eSpeakers. “Some things are just better together, and this combination is a match made in heaven for professional speakers.”

“Speakers have a huge amount of information to keep track of, thousands of contacts, multiple points of contact for a single event, and time-sensitive event follow-up tasks,” says John Paul Narowski, founder of karmaSpeaker. “This integration will collect all of this information, automate many tedious aspects of data entry, and provide speakers with a single source of truth. It will help them to stay organized and productive so they can spend more time doing what they love.”

Interested in learning more? Sign up for karmaSpeaker CRM and eSpeakers EventCX.

About eSpeakers

eSpeakers is an 18-year-old technology and marketing company providing the speaking industry with the only online business growth platform designed for speakers. With unique desktop and mobile tools, online contracting and payment, and real-time availability, putting the right speaker in front of an audience is easy and safe with eSpeakers.

EventCX is eSpeakers’ cloud-­based, multi-­user, friendly calendar suite and the only event management system designed especially for speakers. It’s built on years of research and development alongside leading speakers, trainers, coaches, event organizers, speaker bureaus and speaker management companies.

About karmaSpeaker

karmaCRM believes that, above all, the CRM your small business chooses should be easy to use. With simple templates, intuitive task features, and extensive customizability, karmaCRM takes over the job of managing your contacts, and to-do’s so you can focus on what you do best: building your relationships, doing good work, and growing your small business.

Their niche platform, karmaSpeaker, is the leading CRM built specifically for the professional speaking industry. karmaSpeaker was created with the speaker sales cycle in mind. Each tool, template, and task list will help professional speakers connect with event managers, prepare for the platform, and get more gigs.