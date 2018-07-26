Esoteric Artist Ty Joseph To Exhibit His First Solo Show ‘The Meaning of L’

Enigmatic contemporary painter Ty Joseph is pleased to announce his first solo show at the Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts Gallery, where he will exhibit his complete body of work for the first time.

“Vibrant. Enigmatic. Meaningful.”

Although influenced by Pop Art, with its bold, eye-catching images and impersonal approach, at the core of Ty Joseph’s work is an intense desire to express individuality, elegance, and symbolic overtones. Working with vivid, distinct colors on large canvases, Ty infuses his sense of identity into each of his works with signature sweeps of L-shaped patterns. When viewed from a distance, these patterns create an illusion of unity that, upon closer inspection, reveal a much more complex, multi-faceted image, much like the idea of individuality itself.

THE MEANING OF L

Opening reception Thursday, December 13, 2018 6 – 10 PM

DEC 13, 2018 – JAN 30, 2019

Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts | 727 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts Gallery (GDCA) is pleased to host Ty Joseph’s first solo exhibit, where he will reveal a comprehensive body of work from 2017-18. Since his first appearance on the art scene, Ty Joseph has been a sought after artist by both private collectors and art enthusiasts alike. His work has been featured in a handful of group showings exhibiting a selection of both established and emerging artists. The meaning of L is a journey across Ty Joseph’s evolvement as an artist exploring the topics of his choices as they had been reflected through his paintings, such as the search for a definitive identity and social conditions. The show will be accompanied by a book covering the body of work and Ty Joseph’s experiences and thoughts.

Since 2010, GDCA’s thought-provoking curations have caught the eye of collectors and captured the hearts of LA’s artsy crowd. Offering a dynamic mix for their clientele with an ever-growing number of innovative artists joining the Gloria Delson family, the rapidly successful gallery has become a destination for artists and collectors who want to be a part of something visionary. Attracting a wealth of high-profile clients, GDCA offers a thoroughly delightful experience in Downtown’s Gallery Row.

TY JOSEPH ON HIS WORK

“I like to think that my artwork comes out of nowhere or nothing, because this would make it very pure. But I know it’s not. Nothing ever comes out of nothing, and nothing is never really pure. It’s not that I think about what I do too much, but it’s more about what I discover later. In the beginning when people started to ask me about the meaning of my L’s, I didn’t know what to say. I thought they came out of nowhere. But now I say that they stand for ‘Los Angeles’, or they stand for ‘elegance’, or they are the missing syllable from my name when I changed it to Ty. But when it comes to my art as a whole, portraying elegance is very important to me because no one else seems to care about elegance anymore – especially in art.”

TY JOSEPH ON LOS ANGELES

“I fell in Love with Los Angeles at first sight, and we’re still together to this very day. People say it’s hard to keep a relationship in LA. But LA is the relationship, and it’s just sometimes hard to keep people”. Ty found inspiration in LA’s multifaceted sceneries, and often explores the city’s social spectacles. “The parties in LA have a purpose. They make little people feel bigger and bigger people feel like stars. And then stars get to feel little again, if they want to.”

About Ty Joseph

Ty Joseph was born Tal Ezra Joseph in Hamburg, Germany and grew up in Kfar Saba, Israel. After his service in the Israel Navy, he spent two years touring America as a musician before finding a true home in Los Angeles. In the past decade, he pursued his education, a career in real estate, and taking part in Hollywood’s zestful nightlife before returning to his first love, art.