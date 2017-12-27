Visitors can choose from three exciting escape rooms

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) December 27th, 2017

Escape the Holidays at Escape the Netherworld

The team behind the world famous Netherworld Haunted House has launched a series of exciting and challenging adventure games designed to test your teamwork, observation skills, and cleverness! You and your team must explore mysterious rooms; solve mysteries, puzzles, and riddles; and then use your clues, hints and strategy to ultimately overcome the final obstacle …all before time runs out!

Pick a Room

Three exciting escape rooms to choose from:

Haunted: Your late uncle trapped and contained numerous supernatural creatures in his bizarre laboratory, most notably the horrific Night Hag! His notes state there may be one chance to send the beast away forever, but if the moment passes the Night Hag will escape to take its revenge on your entire family!

Nosferatu: You have been hired by your employer, a cloaked and hooded figure known only as Van Helsing, for a mysterious mission. As you descend into a 1900s London cellar armed only with candles, you see a thick, iron bound door has been opened. A note has been left for you by Van Helsing but there is no sign of your employer! As you enter the room you see a single word carved into the door – NOSFERATU!

Sasquatch: Setting out to camp in a remote area, your car crashes into a massive tree that has fallen onto the road. There is no cell service but you are able to reach the local ranger station on a walkie talkie. The ranger directs you to a nearby cabin and when you arrive the door is wide open and the lights are on. Strange howls and growls come from the tree line so you rush into the cabin and slam the door! An excited call comes over the radio…

Hints and Help

Everything you need to solve the game will be provided for you and no personal belongings (including cell phones) are allowed. We will provide clues and assistance if your group gets stuck. Each room has a themed point of contact between you and your Game Master. Your group is able to ask for up to three (3) hints to help you progress through your game. The Game Master may (at their discretion) provide additional unsolicited hints that will not count towards your three-hint limit.

Perfect for the Holidays

Why passively watch a Hollywood thriller with a last-second escape when you can be the star of your own film? Get away from the screen and spend fun, quality time together with your family by experiencing an escape room. Regardless of your separate interests and ages, an escape room requires everyone to work together toward the same goal—the ultimate bonding experience. We can accommodate any sized group—even large parties or corporate events. Although it is not recommended to play with fewer than four (4) players in a room (rooms can accommodate up to 8 players at a time), there is no minimum number of players required to play the game. Our games are not recommended for children under 8 years old and at least one adult must accompany children under age 16. Book an available room online today or call (678) 580-5642 to book a time slot that is not available on the website.

About Escape the Netherworld

