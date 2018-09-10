eRomman is the New Marketplace Connecting Arab Buyers with Sellers in Southeast Asia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

To help you gear up for your next shopping spree while others are still preparing to shop, eRomman is excited to announce the launch of its new platform to ease online shopping in the Middle East of Southeast Asian products at affordable rates with free shipping.

eRomman, one of the largest marketplaces in Malaysia, helps in connecting Arab buyers with & Southeast Asia sellers online. This e-marketplace offers Arab consumers not only the most trusted and safe online shopping experience, but also free shipping. You can be sure to find a great selection of products at competitive prices, ease of transaction from the comfort of your home and the best of customer assistance that anyone could ever experience.

Announcing their launch this year, Hussein Zawia from eRomman said “Our marketing team are focusing their efforts on making the Arabs online shopping experience from southeast Asia to be easier than ever” in one of his statements to the press.

eRomman’s announcement comes at a time when most e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Target are gearing up for the festive season.

Users can find the best from all Malaysia and Southeast Asia together on one platform. Zawia Group, the fundraiser for eRomman said “Our merchants will enjoy the benefit of our cutting-edge technology, a large reach out to the Arab World, reliable delivery service, trustworthy payment facility and unmatched marketing expertise. This will encourage them to bring the best and offer the best products to our customers at the best price.”

“Irrespective of what product or from which merchant customers buy at eRomman.com, we are on the customer’s side to offer the best online shopping experience in the Middle East and our overriding goal is to prioritise buyer protection. Our Merchant approval process ensures that our customers can be double assured on all aspects of product purchase, its authenticity, quality and the pricing.” said the Customer Service Department Head at eRomman.com

This Middle East based marketplace includes various global brands across the world, from leading brands and retailers in their festive discount through their online store.

