Erik Eames, Wireless Analytics’ CEO, Inducted into Hall of Fame by Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA)

Wireless Analytics, one of the original wireless mobility management pioneers, announced today that its founder and CEO, Erik Eames, was inducted into the Enterprise Technology Management Association Hall of Fame. The honor was bestowed during ETMA’s annual conference in Nashville, TN last week.

Mr. Eames, a telecom and wireless industry veteran of more than 30 years, was recognized by his peers for his contributions and service to the industry and to ETMA where he served for the past 6 years as an ETMA Executive Board member and as Treasurer.

Formerly, the Technology Expense Management Industry Association (TEMIA.org), ETMA was formed with a common mission to improve the quality and delivery of enterprise technology solutions, educate the market on the benefits of Solutions Providers serving enterprise clients, and to be the authoritative voice for the industry.

Mr. Eames shares ETMA’s focus on continuous improvement, which is why he has been so committed to the organization. He founded Wireless Analytics almost 15 years ago to provide medium to large-sized enterprises with complete mobility lifecycle management solutions along with the highest quality of white glove service.

ETMA Managing Director Joe Basili said “Erik Eames has made significant contributions to ETMA for many years. Erik served on ETMA’s Executive Board for six years including three years as treasurer. He provides insight and leadership in the technology industry. It has been a privilege to work with Erik.”

“It means a lot to me to be chosen for this honor,” shared Erik, “The experience, knowledge and relationships I’ve gained from my time helping ETMA have been invaluable to me personally while also creating valuable business opportunities. I look forward to our continued work to advance the industry.”

About Wireless Analytics, LLC

Wireless Analytics takes the complexity out of mobility for their clients. Wireless Analytics helps enterprise customers decrease spend with their carriers, reduce internal IT support costs, enable employee productivity and achieve ROI through mobile technology. Our CLEAN Platform™ (Communications Lifecycle Expense Analytics), a cloud-based, multi-tenant subscription application along with high-touch 24-hour support, empowers businesses through easy access to mobility expense reporting, mobility performance metrics, award-winning support and powerful online procurement, provisioning and asset tracking tools.

About ETMA

ETMA, the Enterprise Technology Management Association is a non-profit organization with approximately 50 member companies managing over $71 Billion in enterprise exepenses. Its ongoing mission is to raise awareness, foster industry growth, improve the quality and value of solutions, and establish industry standards. Further, ETMA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients. ETMA does not sell consulting services or solutions.

Members provide solutions for enterprises in: Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions.

Learn more about ETMA online at http://www.etma.org

Twitter:@JoinETMA

LinkedIn Group:https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12094974

For more information, please contact Dawn Romvari marketing@wirelessanalytics.com