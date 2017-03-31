Equity Residential’s 340 Fremont Wins a Real Estate Deal of the Year Award

The New 40-Story Rincon Hill Apartment Tower Cited Amongst the ‘Biggest, Boldest and Most Creative Deals in the Bay Area in 2016’ by San Francisco Business Times

Equity Residential’s 340 Fremont was recently awarded a ‘Deal of the Year Award’ by the San Francisco Business Times, announced Jim Kelly, First Vice President of Development for Equity Residential. The awards ceremony, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, honored the ‘biggest, boldest, and most creative real estate deals done in the Bay Area in 2016,’ according to the Business Times.

“We are clearly honored to be recognized in this competition, especially given the caliber of participants,” acknowledged Kelly. “We worked tremendously hard to deliver an exceptional residential community within a challenging urban infill location. However, with that location came the possibility of designing access to incredible panoramic and waterfront views from the apartments and common amenity areas. We are very gratified that 340 Fremont has been so enthusiastically received by city residents, as 91% of its 348 residences within the 40 story tower are now leased.”

Architectural and the interior design of 340 Fremont is credited to Handel Architects, with landscape design by San Francisco’s Cliff Lowe Associates, and general contracting by Suffolk Construction.

Located on Rincon Hill, 340 Fremont offers studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, with current lease rates starting at $3,200 for studios to $5,975 for 2 bedroom/2 baths. In addition to incredible water and skyline views, the ninth floor amenity deck has a Club Lounge with Demonstration Kitchen; a fitness center open 24/7; and an outdoor yoga studio. There’s also an outdoor grilling area, bike storage, rental EV stations, and a 24-hour concierge for residents. Many of the apartments themselves have private patios and terraces, with large floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring and open-concept living spaces.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s affluent renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 302 properties consisting of 77,458 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

