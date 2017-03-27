Equity Residential Signs Three New Restaurants at Recently Opened One Henry Adams Apartments

The deal brings a 3,200SF Japanese yakiniku steakhouse and whiskey bar; a 1,500SF fast-casual udon restaurant; and an 800SF Japanese butcher shop to the Design District.

(PRUnderground) March 27th, 2017

Equity Residential’s One Henry Adams apartment community, which recently opened and has now leased 102 of its 241 residences, just inked a deal to fill its remaining 5,400SF of retail space, announced Jim Kelly, First Vice President of Development for Equity Residential. The lease with Kash Feng, owner of the nearby and Michelin-rated Omakase restaurant, calls for the opening of three separate culinary offerings: A 3,200SF Japanese yakiniku steakhouse and whiskey bar; a 1,500SF fast-casual udon restaurant; and an 800SF Japanese butcher shop.

According to Kelly, “Our team is working diligently to identify local businesses that bring a level of quality, value, and convenience not only to our residents but also to the community at large. In securing purveyors of the quality and popularity of The Grove and Omakase, we couldn’t be more pleased. And we know these retailers will prove very popular with our residents.”

According to Feng, “We are so excited to bring these unique offerings to One Henry Adams. We love the property’s natural open spaces and the neighborhood overall is one of the few that still has room to grow. We’ll soon have seven culinary outposts in the area, each bringing a distinct bit of Japanese culture to the community.”

The yakiniku concept will bring a decidedly upscale steakhouse and whiskey bar; the noodle shop may very well be the city’s first destination for fresh, house-made udon; and the butcher shop will bring fresh locally sourced and imported prime cuts of meat, including Kobe.

The new outlets will have separate retail storefronts, entries, and designs, while sharing internal infrastructure such as the kitchen, storage, and restrooms – a concept introduced with Feng’s successful Omakase and Okane restaurants. “While complementary to each other, the design of each restaurant will have its own look and feel, designed using finishes, décor, and materials sourced from Japan’s foremost artisans,” added Feng.

Mike Semmelmeyer of Main Street Property Company represented the tenant. The outlets are expected to have staggered openings, beginning in Q4 of 2017.

One Henry Adams’ design integrates both the look and feel of its light industrial surroundings, while incorporating modern amenities and conveniences. The two, six-story buildings, which are separated by a 65’-wide, park-like paseo that connects Henry Adams St. to Rhode Island St., feature zinc and stainless steel, alternating with brick and timber, visually tied together by expansive glass windows.

The resident amenities at One Henry Adams are on par with the finest in the City. There’s a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, lounge chairs, and spectacular views of downtown; a large fitness center with high ceilings and the latest equipment; multiple lounges with WiFi, HDTV’s, farm tables, and comfortable seating; a club room with demonstration kitchen; two private outdoor courtyards with fireplace and grilling areas; 1:1 bicycle parking with tool racks and a repair station; and a dog spa. “And now these incredible new eateries and the butcher shop will add yet another dimension to the Design District,” Kelly concluded.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s affluent renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 302 properties consisting of 77,458 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

.