Epiphany Draws Near (Movieguide®)

Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide®, announced today the nominees for the Epiphany Awards for Most Inspiring Movie and TV Program of 2016.

The two winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 10 at Movieguide®’s 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala and Report to the Entertainment Industry, to be held at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Epiphany Awards are given to the best, most inspiring movie and television program that “greatly increases man’s love or understanding for God.”

The movie nominees, in alphabetical order, are:

BEN-HUR (2016)

GOD’S NOT DEAD 2

HACKSAW RIDGE

HAIL, CAESAR!

MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

RISEN

SILENCE

THE YOUNG MESSIAH

The television nominees, in alphabetical order, are:

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES 20-22: Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension

KAREN KINGSBURY’S THE BRIDGE PART 2

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

OPERATION CHRISTMAS

THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS

POCAHONTAS: DOVE OF PEACE

KAREN KINGSBURY’S A TIME TO DANCE

A one-hour presentation of the Faith & Values Awards will be telecast Easter Sunday, April 16, on the REELZChannel.

The Epiphany Awards started in 1996, when the first two awards were given to the movie DEAD MAN WALKING, which featured a Catholic nun, and an episode of the faith-based TV program CHRISTY.

