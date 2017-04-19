Epiphan Video makes Workplace by Facebook richer with easy to use Live video integration

Epiphan Video announces integration of video capture and streaming products with Workplace

Palo Alto, California (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

Today at the annual F8 developer conference, Facebook announced new partnerships and integrations for Workplace, its collaboration platform, to help organizations simplify day-to-day workflows and enable richer collaboration with Live video. Epiphan Video, a leader in professional audiovisual capture, recording, and streaming systems, is proud to announce integration of our video capture and streaming products with Workplace. Whether companies want to stream a professional camera, a device screen, or a fully switched live program, Epiphan Video has the perfect solution for streaming high quality Live video on Workplace.

Mike Sandler, CEO Epiphan Video, talks about the synergies Epiphan’s products bring to Workplace: “Live streamed video is quickly becoming an integral part of corporate communication systems. Epiphan is excited that companies can leverage our easy-to-use video capture and streaming systems to make professional quality live video streams”.

Using either Windows or Mac OS, desktop users can use Epiphan’s AV.io family of portable capture cards to share any camera or device to their Workplace Timeline, Groups, or Work Chat. Just as easy to use as a webcam, AV.io HD ™, AV.io 4K ™, and AV.io SDI ™ let users live stream audio and video from another computer, a tablet screen, or even an HD video camera for professional quality live collaboration with others.

Also, dedicated encoders like Epiphan’s Pearl-2 ™, Webcaster X1 for Facebook Live ™, and upcoming Webcaster X2 ™, empower companies to create rich video streams to share with their colleagues without third party software. Webcaster X1 and Webcaster X2 make professional quality live streaming to Facebook Live as easy as pushing a button – and this same functionality can also be expected soon with Workplace.

With picture-in-picture support and live video switching, Epiphan’s all-in-one live production system, Pearl-2, offers the most complete and powerful live streaming option for Workplace. Companies using Pearl-2 can mix and switch multiple video and audio sources into a professional, dynamic live stream perfect for sharing a vision or making the sale.

Whether it’s the CEO addressing the company or a sales team pitching their products, Workplace users get amazing results with Pearl-2. “I’m most excited to see how companies will use Pearl-2 to bring fully produced live video to Workplace,” says Sandler. “With this tool in their box, the possibilities for live video collaboration are endless.”

For more information on the integration of Epiphan’s products with Workplace by Facebook, see https://www.epiphan.com/workplace . To schedule a demo, go to https://www.epiphan.com/demo .

About Workplace

Workplace is a collaboration platform that helps organizations get more done. Since its launch in Fall 2016, Workplace has transformed how organizations and teams work together. This integral part of people’s day-to-day workflows brings the familiar and easy to use Facebook platform to organizations across multiple industries. Workplace is used in 77 languages by organizations on every single continent, including Antarctica.

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as professional audio visual events, corporate communication, collaboration, distance learning, training, simulation, medical imaging, computing, industrial control rooms, security, and transportation applications. In short, Epiphan’s products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, sharing, and replaying multiple high resolution audio video sources is critical to effective communication.

Epiphan Video is a trade name of Epiphan Systems Inc., a privately owned company incorporated in 2003. Epiphan is based in Palo Alto, California, USA and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with regional offices and a network of authorized channel partners and OEMs throughout the world.