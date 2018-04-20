Epiphan Video launches Pearl Mini all-in-one live production device

Epiphan Video, a leader in professional audiovisual capture, recording, and streaming products, announced the official launch of their new portable all-in-one live production system, Pearl Mini.

Palo Alto, CA (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018

Pearl Mini is a versatile hardware solution that contains everything users need to capture, encode, stream, and record professional-quality live video. The system offers two HDMI inputs and one SDI input, allowing users to mix multiple sources into custom layouts and encode two separate programs simultaneously in resolutions up to 1080p. Users can operate Pearl Mini using the device’s user-friendly touch screen, web-based Admin panel, or Epiphan Live mobile tablet interface.

“Pearl Mini is the perfect solution for those looking for simple and reliable live video production at an affordable price point,” said David Kirk, VP of Product Marketing at Epiphan, “With Pearl Mini, live video is easier and more accessible than ever before.”

Designed to enable professional live video across a variety of markets and industries, Pearl Mini is ideal for corporate and marketing communications, live event production, lecture capture in higher education, and others.

In the live event industry, operators can use Pearl Mini to stream live switched programs to multiple destinations while simultaneously recording for post-production. Within educational institutions, lecturers and AV technicians can use Pearl Mini to easily capture, record, and stream lectures, conduct one-on-one remote tutorials, and create a library of video on demand in their LMS/CMS.

In corporate settings, users can live stream meetings, presentations, and training to increase stakeholder engagement, enhance communication strategies, and boost corporate brand. While marketing teams can use Pearl Mini to create dynamic live streams that increase brand awareness, generate audience engagement, and help tell their brand’s story.

“Companies and educational institutions everywhere are beginning to understand the value professional live video brings to their strategy,” continues Kirk, “Pearl Mini is the most affordable way for organizations to tap into the power of live video and easily tackle any live streaming and recording challenge.”

Pearl Mini is available for order from Epiphan’s worldwide network of dealers. Readers can visit www.epiphan.com to learn more about Pearl Mini and find a dealer for their region.

Pearl Mini will be also be showcased at the largest professional AV show in North America, InfoComm 2018 , in Epiphan booth N1053 from June 6–8 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan solutions are used in a wide range of applications such as professional audio visual events, corporate communication, collaboration, distance learning, training, simulation, medical imaging, computing, industrial control rooms, security, and transportation applications. In short, Epiphan’s products are trusted anywhere capturing, processing, recording, sharing, and replaying multiple high resolution audio video sources is critical to effective communication.

Epiphan Video is a trade name of Epiphan Systems Inc., a privately owned company incorporated in 2003. Epiphan is based in Palo Alto, California, USA and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada with regional offices and a network of authorized channel partners and OEMs throughout the world.