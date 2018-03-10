Eooke Offering Discount on Wide Range of Digital frames

Guangdong, China (PRUnderground) March 10th, 2018

Eooke, the leading supplier of digital picture frames is offering discounted price on its wide range of Wifi digital frame and large digital photo frame. The offer price does not need any coupon to apply at the time of ordering, instead the discount is integrated right in the product price when added in the cart. This makes the deal more transparent and same to all buyers.

“We wanted to provide every customer with an opportunity to buy digital frames and enjoy reliving their memories with them. The offer price can help them to save big while not compromising on the need“. Mr. Roger, spokesperson from the website said. This offer is available only for a limited period of time and one should order quickly to avail of it.

With 1000’s of digital frames in stock and ready to be shipped, the discounted pricing is valid on all types of digital picture frames including Wifi digital picture frame, digital signage displays and even advertising frames. The digital picture frames available at Eooke are suitable for different purposes. They are available in multiple sizes and each of them have different features. They are suitable for households, advertising in shopping malls, hospitals, exhibitions etc.

“Digital picture frames have emerged as the perfect gift option for every holiday season. They are in huge demand as they are suitable for gifting on several occasions like Anniversaries, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day and even Christmas,” says Roger. These digital picture frames are also available in the form of key chains and are perfect for kids. A complete listing of other products that are sold by Eooke are available on its website.

Apart from digital picture frames, the website also has a great of regular picture frames in numerous colours and sizes. The company also manufactures customized frames on a wholesale basis. Digital signage displays, Digital signage player, advertising frame, Motion sensor digital frame, Network HD AD display and other accessories are also available for sale on this website.

Eooke which started out as a small digital picture frame manufacturing factory ahs come a long way since its inception in 2004. The Company now provides worldwide shipping and has a great team of workers and engineers who add value to the organization.

While speaking on this occasion, Mr. Roger concluded with “Digitalframe0.com offers you the lowest prices on all the products you find in our Online Wholesale Shop. The prices are not matched by any company in the industry. Our prices are low because we are the direct manufacturer of the digital picture frames. Our products are shipped from our factory and delivered to you within 1-7 business days. We stand behind all products we sell because our products are rated top in the digital frame industry.”

About EOOKE

Since its inception in 2004, EOOKE has grown from a small digital picture frames factory into a comprehensive leader in the regular & advertising digital frame business. With many Senior R&D Engineers, skilled production workers and a product line that is not matched by any other competitor in the market, Digitalframe0 has been developed a strong reputation for superior customer service and high quality product.

Today, as a leading frame factory, we have over a 100 different styles of digital picture frame and advertising frame in stock ready to ship at any given moment and we consistently provide products that meet and exceed the consumer demands.

We are the factory so whether you have a special display case and want to custom the size/shape, or you’re interested in custom a special layout or feature, we can transform your idea into a reality. Please have a chat with our live support or email to sales@digitalframe0.com, we will walk you through each phase of process and make your frame out.