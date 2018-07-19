Entrepreneurship Coaches Leon Ling and Wesker Ling Release ‘The Sales Funnel Blueprint’

New book offers a step-by-step guide into making more money in less time

SINGAPORE (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

Brothers Leon Ling and Wesker Ling took an interest in entrepreneurship at an early age, and over the years, they’ve learned the ins and outs of successful business ownership. Today, they are further sharing the knowledge they’ve gained through their newly debuted book, ‘The Sales Funnel Blueprint: Every Business Owner’s Guide to Making More Money Without Spending More’.

The Ling brothers are business consultants who specialize in entrepreneurship coaching, and their new book takes this coaching to an in-depth level with a close look at creating the foundation for making more money in less time – all without spending exorbitant amounts.

In ‘The Sales Funnel Blueprint’, readers learn how to create a blueprint for drawing in leads without purchasing them. The book questions age-old traditional advertising strategies that typically involve spending large amounts of money on ads. Instead, the Ling brothers believe in the power of closing.

“Closing is not hard selling. Closing a deal can be easy if you close with your heart, to fill the client’s need and feel their heart,” said Leon Ling.

Through the brothers’ company, High Ticket Dealmaker, clients can choose from various levels of a guaranteed closing system that conveys companies to their ideal prospects, connects them with relatable content, and converts them into customers.

Through their new book, the Ling brothers further extend their vast sales and marketing expertise by sharing what the top closers do to earn and sustain conversions.

Currently, ‘The Sales Funnel Blueprint’ is available for free at http://highticketdealmaker.com .

About Leon Ling and Wesker Ling

Leon Ling and Wesker Ling are brothers and business consultants specializing in entrepreneurship coaching.