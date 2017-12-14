Enterprise Accountant Software, Flexi, Offers Industry Leading Accounting Features

Flexi creates forward-thinking accounting software with the enterprise in mind

Shelton, CT (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Flexi’s open architecture ensures that your finance and accounting software is ready to grow with your changing business needs.

Features that make Flexi so ideal for enterprise accounting include:

○ Business growth. Some of the toughest accounting challenges involve the close, consolidation, and reporting for multi-entities, multiple currencies, or acquisition activity that requires the consolidation of diverse financial systems. With Flexi you can handle it all with ease and confidence.

○ Integration, now and later. Flexi understands that your accounting system is at the heart of your entire business operation. This financial data needs to integrate with new software and applications that evolve, and Flexi’s open API architecture provides that flexibility.

○ Further automation. Accounting is moving toward automation. In fact, Deloitte and others refer to the future of ‘finance factories.’ Flexi is a trusted partner dedicated to helping customers safely transition with accounting software that will grow with you, as business needs dictate.

○ Remain competitive. Flexi helps you stay competitive with the accounting tools and controls needed to proactively adapt to changing regulatory and market demands. With Flexi, you can spend less time chasing lagging data and more time contributing key insights to business decisions.

Flexi solutions help enterprises…

Read more ways that Flexi solutions work with enterprises as a one-stop shop.

Flexi

Flexi offers a full suite of products to help your accounting staff perform and deliver–and save time while doing it.

With Flexi, you can streamline and automate labor-intensive financial management functions using accounts payable, general ledger, project management, and fixed asset solutions.

Flexi is an industry leader for a reason. With expertise in all aspects of accounting and 25 years experience, the Flexi team can offer the best of the best. Even better, Flexi offers cloud-based web services that not only streamline processes, but also make data accessible 24/7 from any device with an internet connection.

Learn more about Flexi accounting software solutions, or call 800-353-9492 to set up a demo today.

About Flexi Software

One of the primary goals was to provide companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions, yet remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company, hence the name “Flexi”. Openness was critical so that the software application could be easily integrated into any system.

Flexi is your partner from implementation to go-live, with continuous high quality support. With 25 years of experience and Flexi solutions installed at more than 800 locations worldwide, we have a long and successful track record that businesses in all industries can count on for all of their accounting needs – even in the most complex environments.