Enjoy Summer Water Activities in Miami, and Stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Summer is the perfect time for Summer water activities and sports, and outdoor adventures…and Beacon South Beach Hotel is the place to stay.

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) July 4th, 2018

Summer Water Activities and Adventures in Miami

Summer is the perfect time for Summer water activities and sports, and outdoor adventures. Many travelers head to Miami to enjoy the sun and sand as they relax. If you’re looking for a great summer getaway, Miami Beach is the place to visit, and Beacon Hotel South Beach is the place to stay.

Enjoy the Sun, Sand, and Water

Miami Beach is hot, exciting and full of adventure. There are water sports for visitors of all ages to enjoy. If you love to fish, catch some sailfish and grouper in our waters. For adventure-seekers, diving, snorkeling and kayaking are the perfect activities. In addition, if you plan to sit back and relax, hop on a boat or yacht to enjoy the impressive water views. No matter what you choose to do, being in or on the water is a great way to spend the afternoon while in Miami. The best part is all of these activities are located near our Miami Beach hotel!

The Perfect Beachside Hotel

Our South Beach hotel is right across the street from the beach, for perfect access to the best water activities. Also, we are right near some of the coolest restaurants, nightclubs and shops, so you can even walk to all the fun!

Above all, when you book a stay directly with Beacon South Beach, you can save more money and get extra perks. We also throw in extra amenities included so that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Enjoy the following when you book directly with us:

Complimentary daily breakfast

Premium Wi-Fi

Free beach chairs and towels

In-room Nespresso machines

Access to our helpful concierge staff — we want to make your trip perfect

Because of these added benefits, more people choose our oceanfront hotel while staying in Miami.

Therefore, if you’re thinking of heading to Miami Beach, be sure to stay with us at our Ocean Drive hotel. Book our art deco hotel directly to save more and take advantage of extra perks. With so many great water sports to take part in and a lot of fun to be had, you’ll wonder why you didn’t visit Miami sooner.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.