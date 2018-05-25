Enjoy Sizzle Miami 2018 at Beacon South Beach Hotel

Sizzle Miami 2018…the best parties of the summer….with pool parties and beach festivals happening over Memorial Day weekend….stay at Beacon Hotel

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

Sizzle Miami 2018: Get Ready to Party

It’s time to get out and have some fun — Miami Beach here we come! There’s always a great time happening in Miami, and Sizzle Miami is one of the best parties of the summer. This year, the pool party and beach festival is happening over Memorial Day weekend. To get in on all the sizzling action, you need to be in Miami May 24 to 28 — and Beacon South Beach Hotel is the hottest place to stay. Not only does it offer comfortable rooms for your visit, but it’s also the ideal Sizzle Miami 2018 home base. The Beacon is the perfect Miami Beach hotel for walking to all the amazing beaches, attractions, events, restaurants, nightclubs, shopping, and fun.

Party Your Way Into Summer at Sizzle Miami 2018

If you’ve never been to Sizzle Miami, you’re missing out on an unforgettable weekend. This is one of the hottest gay events in Miami, and it only happens once a year. Get ready to enjoy high-energy parties full of great music, drool-worthy food and, of course, plenty of cocktails. You can start planning which events you want to attend now. Although the event is approaching soon, there are still tickets available. There is no better way to kick off a hot summer — Sizzle Miami 2018 is the place to be.

Book a Miami Beach Hotel with a Great Location

Book an Ocean front hotel for your visit, and you’ll be right along the gorgeous beach and close to all the action. The best restaurants and clubs will be right at your doorstep. We welcome all Sizzle Miami attendees to book their stay at our art deco boutique hotel—And guess what, our Ocean drive hotel is right across the street from the beach.

Since there are so many extra amenities included—like free beach towels and chairs, daily free breakfast, and a new 24/7 fitness room—staying at the Beacon is an easy choice to make. So, are you ready to get your summer started at Sizzle Miami 2018? Book your hotel, grab your tickets and finally, decide which events you’ll attend.

When you book directly with Beacon South Beach, you can save more money. Make your whole Sizzle Miami 2018 experience even hotter at the Beacon South Beach. Start planning your getaway without delay!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.