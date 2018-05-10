Enjoy Miami Museum Month at Beacon South Beach Hotel

During the month of May, Miami is celebrating Miami Museum Month by offering special admissions and events…..stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel.

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Enjoy Discounted Admission and Special Events During Miami Museum Month

During the month of May, Miami is celebrating Miami Museum Month by offering special events and discounted admission tickets to both visitors and locals alike. This is a great way to visit Miami. You can take in the beautiful views, enjoy great weather, and learn while taking part in new experiences. When heading to Miami Beach, you’ll want to book a great boutique hotel. Beacon South Beach invites you for a relaxing stay!

Miami Museum Month Offers Fun for All

Since there is a variety of events and attractions, Miami Museum Month is perfect for everyone. With so many participating museums and events, such as the Frost Science Museum or the Miami Science Museum, you can explore different interests all month long. Wondering what to do? Take advantage of buy one, get one admission to the Miami Children’s Museum. You can also attend a free sketching class at the Wolfsonian-FIU or choose one of the many other activities and events to enjoy.

Now is a great time to start planning your trip to Miami for Miami Museum Month. With so many participating museums and events, and a city full of amazing nightlife, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.

Book a South Beach Hotel for Your Miami Stay

Having a great hotel during your Miami visit can make all the difference. You want to feel at ease and have access to great service. Our Miami Beach hotel has all of the amenities included that you need most. In addition you can take advantage of the following perks during your stay:

Free premium WiFi for all guests

Daily complimentary breakfast

Free beach towels and chairs

A great location right across from the beach! As you can see, there is a lot to love. Our Ocean Front hotel is within proximity to participating museums, so you won’t need to travel far. You’ll also enjoy relaxation after each day of adventure because our art deco hotel is beachside. With so many perks and a great location, it’s no wonder why so many Miami visitors stay at this Miami Beach Hotel. Ready to plan your own Miami Museum adventures? Reserve our Ocean Drive hotel and save even more by booking your stay directly with us.

