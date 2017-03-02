Enigma Software Group’s SpyHunter® Receives 100% Effectiveness Score from AV-TEST

ESG's SpyHunter®, an anti-malware software product and service, was given a 100% effectiveness score on the malware detection & remediation test conducted by AV-TEST.

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC (“ESG”) announced that its flagship SpyHunter® anti-malware product received a perfect 100% effectiveness score on the malware detection and remediation test administered by AV-TEST GmbH, the highly regarded independent IT security testing institute. The AV-TEST Remediation Testing Report of SpyHunter is available at https://www.av-test.org/fileadmin/pdf/reports/AV-TEST_Enigma_Remediation_Testing_Report_February_2017.pdf.

Ryan Gerding, a spokesman for ESG, said of the news, “We were excited last year when SpyHunter garnered a 95% effectiveness score from AV-TEST, and we said at that time, ESG’s engineers were working to make the product even better. Well, we did just that. We could not be more delighted with this recognition, and we plan to keep up the great work.”

ESG has received certifications from OPSWAT and TRUSTe. These favorable third-party evaluations reflect industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter.

About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with offices in the United States and the European Union. The company’s specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known for SpyHunter ®, its anti-malware software product and service.