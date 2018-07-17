EnergyFunders Launches on SeedInvest

Fintech company on-track to deliver seamless, efficient online energy investing platform

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) July 17th, 2018

EnergyFunders has just announced its launch on SeedInvest, where the company has already raised over $100,000 for its fintech platform promising streamlined online energy investing.

Traditional energy investing can be cumbersome at best, but the experts at EnergyFunders have created a fintech platform that alleviates those challenges by boosting speed, access, and efficiency.

According to EnergyFunders representative Casey Mineshew, “EnergyFunders is dedicated to honesty and transparency. We’re excited to give a voice to consumers who are concerned about the current state of the environment.”

The company has already captured the attention of more than 35,000 social media followers and has raised nearly $6 million for oil and gas projects. EnergyFunders has also been featured on CNBC, Barron’s, Forbes, and Huffington Post.

The groundbreaking EnergyFunders platform offers a myriad of funding opportunities as well as streamlined investing. Now, EnergyFunders invites investors to see what the buzz is about at https://www.seedinvest.com/energyfunders.

EnergyFunders is offering securities under both Regulation D and Regulation CF through SI Securities, LLC (“SI Securities”). SI Securities is an affiliate of SeedInvest Technology, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member FINRA/SIPC. Investments made under both Regulation D and Regulation CF involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest. The Issuer Profile may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Investors should review the risks and disclosures in the offering’s draft. The contents of this profile are meant to be a summary of the information found in the company’s Form C. Before making an investment decision, investors should review the company’s Form C for a complete description of its business and offering information, a copy of which may be found both here and below.

About EnergyFunders

EnergyFunders is a premier fintech platform for financing and investing in energy, offering unparalleled speed, access, and efficiency as opposed to traditional transactions available today.