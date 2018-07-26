New Hampshire (PRUnderground) July 26th, 2018

Endur ID to Exhibit at the American Correctional Association summer conference. Please join Endur ID at booth 1013 at the 2018 ACA summer conference from August 3-7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Endur ID will be presenting our full line of inmate identification solutions. This includes their Secur Max Durable wristbands, Secur Loc clasps, IDMX software and Secur Tracker inmate tracking software. Secur Tracker is a scanner-based technology which allows for the tracking of In/Out recordings, attendance, personal possessions management and even evacuation control. Endur ID wristbands are easily produced with a standard laser printer, allowing for bar coding, color pictures and alerts on a water proof, tear resistant band. New to our product line is our IDSS software kit; a cost-effective solution designed for smaller facilities in need of a wristband identification system.

About Endur ID

Endur ID was founded in 2003. Endur ID entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 they entered the Inmate Identification Market

Endur ID offers wristbands that are durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. They have also developed relationships with various partners so they can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market. For more information please visit https://endurid.com.

