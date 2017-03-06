Endur ID to Exhibit at the 2017 American Jail Association Conference & Jail Expo

Endur ID to Exhibit at the American Jail Association Conference.

(PRUnderground) March 6th, 2017

Endur ID to Exhibit at the American Jail Association Conference. Please join us at the 36th Annual AJA Conference & Jail Expo from April 9-12th 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Endur ID will be presenting our full line of inmate identification solutions. This includes our Secur Max Durable wristbands, Secur Loc clasps, and our IDMX Identification software. New to our product line is our easy to use Secur Max Tracker inmate tracking software.

This scanner based technology allows for the tracking of In/Out recordings, attendance and even evacuation control. Endur ID wristbands are easily produced with a basic laser printer, allowing for bar coding, color picture and alerts on a water proof tear resistant band.

About Endur ID:

Endur ID was founded in 2003. We entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 we entered the Inmate Identification Market

Endur ID offers wristbands that are durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. We have also developed our relationships with our partners so we can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market.

About Endur ID, Inc.

Endurid offers bar coded hospital patient id wrist bands to increase patient safety. A patient id band can be used to store electronic medical records to increase the patient safety process at any hospital or medical institution.