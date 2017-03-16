Endur ID introduces IDMX, an Identity Management Solution

Endur ID introduces IDMX as an Identity Management Solution. DMX collects and stores all of an individual’s demographic data.

IDMX Identification Management can be installed as an integrated or stand-alone application. IDMX collects and stores all of an individual’s demographic data, photos, or any information which would be useful in the management of the individual and which is needed to produce the appropriate identification. Using this information a wristband or card can be produced which can include all demographics, photos, color coded classifications, medical alerts, and barcodes. The same system can also be used for Staff ID or Visitor management.

IDMX stores all the information on an accessible SQL data base. The application can be used as a standalone or integrated with a primary system of record so that the basic identity information can be accessed by IDMX. Photos can be taken with webcams, portable digital camera or imported from a file.

IDMX can be integrated with Endur ID’s Secur MAX Tracker which is a solution designed to track an individual’s activities within a facility, using the barcodes imaged onto the wristbands.

Wristbands or Cards can be designed and configured to suit the needs of the facility and is designed to use all of Endur ID’s wide range of wristband and card media. Endur ID’s media can be imaged in black and white or full color using desktop laser printers.

