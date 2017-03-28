Empress Akua’s Music in Demand Following New Releases

Following the release of an album in 2016 and a new single in March, 2017, Empress Akua has seen growing demand for her music locally and internationally

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

Following the release of an album in 2016 and a new single in March, 2017, Empress Akua has seen growing demand for her music locally and internationally. The singer has not only been added to the lineup of several shows, her new single, “It’s Cold Out There,” has also been receiving thousands of plays on a number of streaming portals, including SoundCloud.

Among the artist’s most recent appearances include last summer’s Reggae Mountain in Topanga Canyon, California; the Aids Awareness Reggae Festival on December 1 in Los Angeles, and U-31 in early February, which took place in San Diego. For upcoming shows, the singer is booked to appear at an Earth Day event on April 23 at the World Beat Center in San Diego, as well as at Winston’s Beach Club on May 10, also in San Diego.

The recent interest in Akua’s music comes after the Los Angeles based vocalist built up an impressive resume in the music business. She is well-known within the reggae music fraternity, starting out as a backup singer, before opening shows for big-name artists and appearing as a guest performer on others. She has shared stages with major acts such as Ini Kamoze, Shine Head, Shaggy, Sean Paul, T.I., Jimmy Cliff, and Black Eyed Peas. In addition, she has recorded studio vocals for a number of popular artists, including Rick James, El Jai, Eek-a-Mouse, and Andrew Bees, who is a lead singer for Grammy-winning group, Black Uhuru. The singer has also worked on musical projects with Tina Marie, Left Eye, and Grammy winner, L.V.

Empress Akua writes and arranges all her songs and has released music on CD Baby, iTunes, Tidal, Spotify, and YouTube. She notes that she was introduced to reggae music at an early age, which has influenced her sound and style to contain elements of the genre, as well as hip hop.

New demand for Akua’s music follows several personal achievements she has made over the years. They include placement of two of her songs in three films, and another being used as the theme for a major festival. Her album, Lioness, was released in March 2016 and saw the self-titled Sweet Messenger touring parts of the United States. In addition, she has been offered a number of record deals and was once with Pioneer Records. She is now signed to Issachar Muzic, based in Los Angeles.

About Empress Akua

Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, Empress Akua’s ancestry can be traced back to the New Guinea Aboriginals and native Cherokee Indians. She names Judy Mowatt, Lauryn Hill, and Tanya Stephens among her musical influences.

