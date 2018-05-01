Emperor Hon by Raymond Springer, a Speculative Fiction Trilogy of Apocalyptical Proportions

Angle blood series, rise of the Nephilim, Speculative Christian Fiction, Urban Fiction

East Asia Fantasy (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Supernatural abilities that haven’t been seen on Earth in 7000 years come to life through genetically engineered teenage kids raised to be fighters. Cripple and wheelchair bound, Zachary’s confinement within self-proclaimed Emperor Hon’s Palace is only one of his struggles. Aging at 4 x times the speed of other humans, he and the other kids are cadets in Hon’s Academy. Watching his brothers and sisters learning the art of the warrior makes him yearn to be among them. Four years have passed since his abduction. Zachary’s rival, Victor-The Master of Flame-views Zachary as inferior and refuses to play nice. Torn between who he is and who he wants to be, Zachary must decide whether to use his abilities that terrify him, or allow Victor to do as he may.

Copies of Emperor Hon are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.