Emilio Martin Uribe wants 2018 to look like 2017

The main goal of the season for Emilio is the World Cup on Denmark in July

Lima, Peru (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

Emilio Martín Uribe, two-time world champion and duathlon European champion, has said he will continue to “fight” for 2018 to “resemble” 2017 and that his goal is to win again the world title on Denmark this July.

The Huelva athlete has taken stock of a 2017 that has been considered “a great year”, as he won several titles, such as being for the first time European champion.

In addition, he achieved his second world runner-up, with six consecutive years climbing the podium; as well as the titles of Spanish champion duathlon and duathlon cros and also two others by teams with the Ferrer Hotel M3T, in addition to the subchampionship of the Grand Prix de France with the club Gonfreville.

Emilio affirms that “the difficulties are still many”, but he has been grateful to his family and to all his sponsors and collaborators for making “the path a little less hard”

