Emergent Solar Raises $10,000 in 72 Hours on StartEngine

Investors have shown massive support for nationwide solar system provider

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

Emergent Solar’s equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine has been met with support from investors. Over the course of its first 72 hours, the campaign raised $10,000.

Emergent Solar Solutions offers a user-centric, online educational experience to inform consumers allowing them to have a pleasurable informative shopping experience, solar system solutions made easy for individuals and companies across the United States. The company’s innovative approach starts with a online/over-the-phone consultation, using unique and proprietary online tools and software platforms for system design, allowing the solar consumer to see the system designed for their home or business right on their computer using satellite imaginary without having to have a pushy sales person come to see them, eliminating unnecessary and time-consuming home or office visits. The only time the company goes on-site is to install the custom system.

Start Engine’s qualifying investors are receiving bonus units as they invest in Emergent Solar.

More information can be found at https://www.startengine.com/emergentsolarsolutions.

About Emergent Solar Solutions

Emergent Solar Solutions offers hassle free custom solar solutions for both homeowners and businesses across the nation.