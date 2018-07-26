Emergent Links Arms With NoticeConnect to Limit Executor Liability for Estate Debts

Having brought estate administration into the digital age, Emergent now partners with a Toronto-based company to limit the cost of a Notice to Creditors.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) July 26th, 2018

Emergent announces their new partnership with NoticeConnect to help executors advertise for creditors affordably. In the past, executors had been required to post a newspaper ad that gives creditors a 30-day window to make unpaid debts known to the estate. Too often, however, executors would run the risk of being liable for the deceased’s bills simply because of the exorbitant cost of running an ad. But, a new day has dawned. Now, by leveraging the power of the Internet, NoticeConnect uses Google and social media to publish a Notice to Creditors. Officially recognized by the Ontario Superior Court as a viable replacement for expensive newspaper ads, the convenient option has a threefold advantage. It not only reduces costs considerably, but it also comes with a further discount for Emergent customers thanks to its integration into the company’s Estate Administration software program.

“All too soon, executors find out that running a newspaper ad can cost upwards of $5,000. As one would imagine, in many cases, that’s simply cost prohibitive. Now, thanks to our partnership with NoticeConnect, executors can get the widest possible coverage digitally on a fee-per-file basis of $130 for a Notice to Creditors and $40 for a Commissioned Affidavit of Publication. Moreover, Emergent customers receive a further discount of $5 off these already low prices. The simplicity of the process and its cost-effectiveness are phenomenal,” said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.

Emergent Estate Administration software allows executors to simply click a button to order a Notice to Creditors directly through the program. The optional Commissioned Affidavit of Publication provides official documentation confirming to the court that the notice has been published. With the exception of executors in Ontario, regulators in other states and provinces have yet to officially accept this cost-effective method of providing Notices to Creditors. It’s only a matter of time before they embrace the internet.

Click to order a Notice to Creditor or Commissioned Affidavit at http://www.emergent.ca/noticeconnect.

About Estate Administration:

Estate Administration is the most comprehensive and robust estate automation software solution in Canada. The software is specially designed to automate all the documents and government forms needed to administer contested or un-contested estates in Ontario, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The software has been available since 1997 and is used by Canada’s most respected legal professionals.

About NoticeConnect:

NoticeConnect is a service company in Toronto which specializes in providing cost-effective Notices to Creditors for estates, as well as Commissioned Affidavits of Publication.

About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada’s first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.