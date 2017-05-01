Emergent Launches New Estate Planning & Vault Manager Software Feature to do Mirror Wills Fast

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Supplanting an antiquated system that necessitates ample hours of a processing time, the will drafting program from Emergent is already a game changer. Now it’s even better. Woven into the widely-used Estate Planning & Vault Manager program, users need only do their work once to create mirror wills. Formerly taking between one to three hours of a staffer’s time, Emergent’s new feature will do the job of creating a custom mirror will with just one click. Putting two custom mirror wills in-hand in less one minute, the Canadian company has simplified estate planning. Better yet, with the innovation now available to law firms worldwide, it helps to make the universal task even more lucrative.

Built on a bedrock of streamlined functionality, the program is also equipped to generate other necessary estate planning documents. As easily said as it is done, information is entered once into the client profile within the software. Then, firm-specific precedents and customer circumstances are used to create a mirror will for the spouse with a simple click of a button.

To add to the allure of the innovative estate planning software, the system allows multiple precedent standards within each law firm, ensuring each lawyer is able to continue to use their personalized wording and attain the benefits of automation without having to conform to generic content. That means, lawyers don’t have to compromise by using a firm standard they don’t agree with. They can continue to use the wording that makes them unique.

“The interesting thing about our Estate Planning & Vault Manager software is that any firm, anywhere, can use our comprehensive will automation software to generate all the necessary documents for their clients. That includes custom wills and powers of attorney, representation agreements, personal directives and codicils. The software even automates reporting letters, retainer letters and marketing activities. The software and the efficiencies it brings to the legal profession is not limited to Canada. It is progressive, on point and free to law firms who disburse the minimal per-file fee.” said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.

For more information visit www.emergent.ca.

About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada’s first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.