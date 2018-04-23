Emergent Automation Software Now Simplifies Probate with Updates for Saskatchewan, BC & Alberta

Estate automation software update makes things even simpler for law firms wading through both uncontested and contested estate management with updated forms.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Emergent announces its newest feature to their Estate Administration software. Designed to streamline forms like an application for probate and various affidavits for Canadian provinces, the automation software is now applicable in a larger region. Emergent’s software program now includes updated forms for Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Alberta in addition to Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Making for efficiency that translates into a firm’s increased revenue, the software contains all the mergeable forms necessary to complete the deceased’s estate.

An integral part of Emergent’s widely-used Estate Administration software, the new feature ultimately assists executors in their efforts to distribute funds, property, and the like. Until Emergent’s Estate Administration software, letters and forms necessary to finalize a deceased person’s final wishes, landholdings, and business matters, etc. were laborious for all involved. Now, the automated software with increased regional coverage allows law firms to simply enter estate administration information into the program. Then, intuitively, the information is merged into the letters and government forms necessary. Generated documents include Applications for Probate, letters to the bank, government agencies, and other notices typically required during estate administration.

“This government forms update further simplifies the process of finalizing an estate with the inclusion of dozens of precedents and several hundred government forms for a much broader region. It’s easy to see why our Estate Administration is the most comprehensive program for Estate lawyers practicing in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia,” Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.

All precedents are provided in MS Word format and can be customized within the software to suit the style and content of each law firm’s lawyer.

For more information visit the www.emergent.ca.

About Estate Administration:

Estate Administration is the most comprehensive and robust estate automation software solution in Canada. The software is specially designed to automate all the documents and government forms needed to administer contested or un-contested estates in Ontario, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The software has been available since 1997 and is used by Canada’s most respected legal professionals.

About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada’s first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.