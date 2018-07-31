Emerge Enterprise Media Announces Official Debut of Emerge Woman Magazine

New magazine has officially launched, offering women everywhere a publication designed to empower and inspire

Philadelphia, PA (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

Emerge Enterprise Media has announced the official debut of Emerge Woman Magazine.

This quarterly publication is being designed exclusively by women and for women. Qiana Cressman, founder and president at Emerge Enterprise Media, has crafted Emerge Woman Magazine to reach women with empowering and inspirational articles covering a wide range of topics including business, lifestyle, and faith.

According to Cressman, “A woman is unstoppable when living from her authentic core, that is, who God created her to be.”

Through her company, Cressman is working to build a network of unstoppable women.

Emerge Woman Magazine’s team includes editor-in-chief and creative director Jacynta Brewton; vice president of finance Terry Cressman; vice president of sales and marketing Misty Jaymes; and a “dream team” of support staff and contributing writers. Currently, Emerge Woman Magazine is also looking for influencers who’d like to partner as ambassadors for the publication.

Emerge Woman Magazine debuted on July 28, 2018, with its first issue including articles such as “5 Elements of Holistic Health”, “The Scoop on Women in Business”, and “A Tribute to Millennial Moms”. Guests who were featured in the first issue include Dr. Carol Parker Walsh and the owner of The Inside Scoop Ice Cream Shop.

“Our mission is to publish transformative content that inspires women to be all they are created to be and positively use our influence to make an indelible impact on our society and world,” said Cressman.

Cressman and her “dream team” look forward to meeting and supporting women with the publication of Emerge Woman Magazine.

The premiere issue of Emerge Woman Magazine can now be obtained by subscribing at https://www.emergewomanmagazine.com/.

About Emerge Enterprise Media

Emerge Enterprise Media was founded by Qiana Cressman, a Philadelphia native, innovator, media strategist, and writer. Emerge Enterprise Media is the publisher of Emerge Woman Magazine.