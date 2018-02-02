Elton John Tickets Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at Cheap Prices at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for Elton John in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena. Add promo/coupon/discount code CONCERT for general admission (GA) and floor seats.

Washington, DC (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Elton John tickets at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Friday, September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd. For over 50 years, Elton John has been touring the world, entertaining fans everywhere with live performances of his iconic songs.

Now, the man behind hit songs such as “Don’t Go Breaking my Heart”, “Your Song”, “Rocket Man”, and many more will be taking his music to the road one last time in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour before moving on to enjoy the next phase in his life. With over 300 shows scheduled in the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, fans all over the world will have the opportunity to see Elton John live in concert one last time – and it’s no-doubt an opportunity that you don’t want to miss.

When Elton John takes the stage at Capital One Arena it is likely that the arena will be filled to capacity when show time arrives. The arena can seat more than 20,000 fans for Washington Wizards games, but this venue can seat more for concerts because of floor seating. Some of the favorite artists who have performed at the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital include: Michael Buble, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, One Direction, Barry Manilow and Lady Gaga.

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices.

