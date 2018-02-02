Elton John Tickets at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Available from Ticket Down w/Promo Code 2/2/18

Locate cheap ticket prices at Ticket Down for Elton John in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena. Add promo/discount code CONCERT for general admission (GA) and floor seats.

Grand Rapids, MI (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Residents of Grand Rapids, MI are can’t wait to see Elton John in concert at Van Andel Arena on Monday, October 15th. Fans were saddened when Elton John announced his farewell tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road”. A singer who has been able to stand the test of time, Elton John has been touring for over 50 years. Now, he’s giving fans one last chance to hear him in concert before he rides off into the sunset.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Elton John has produced hit after hit, including songs such as “Rocket Man”, “Daniel”, “Your Song”, and countless others, remaining one of the biggest names in music decade after decade. In his farewell tour, he’ll be performing these hits one last time.

If you’re a fan of Elton John, you won’t want to miss the chance to be a part of his historic farewell tour.

The Van Andel Arena has a seating capacity of 12,000 and this venue opened up back in 1996. Annually a wide variety of concerts, sports and family events come here. Some of the events which Van Andel Arena has hosted over the years include: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Swift, Kid Rock and Kenny Chesney.

