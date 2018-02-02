Elton John Tickets at Toyota Center in Houston, TX Discounted w/Promo Code from Ticket Down

Ticket Down offers cheap tickets for Elton John in Houston at the Toyota Center. Use exclusive promo/discount code CONCERT on floor seats and general admission tickets.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Find authentic Elton John tickets at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, December 8th and Sunday, December 9th at TicketDown.com. This beloved legendary performer has announced that he will retire from touring after his 2018 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Sir Elton John has plans to tour worldwide over a three year time period with excess of 300 tour dates.

He also reminded his fans that even though he will be retiring from “going out on the road” he will still be creative. He said he wants to go out with a bang and his farewell tour will be the best show he has ever done. He did not rule out the chance that he would do a residency at some point in the future like Billy Joel has done at Madison Square Garden. He also elaborated that he would like to do a couple more albums after he retires from touring.

His young children are very important to him and he wants to spend more time with his two boys when they need a caring father the most. His two sons, Zachary and Elijah, that he shares with his husband, David Furnish, bring him much joy. At 70, this legendary music artist doesn’t want to miss too much with his two amazing sons.

Toyota Center is located in the downtown area of Houston and it has a seating capacity of 19,000. This busy facility opened 12 years ago and the Houston Rockets use this venue as their home arena. It is also home to an Arena Hockey League and Women’s National Basketball Association team. The has also hosted a plethora of exciting events including countless Ultimate Fighting Championship events, as well as World Wrestling Entertainment events, and dozens of concerts featuring some of the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus, Fleetwood Mac, Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jay Z, Prince, Madonna, Janet Jackson, and many more.

