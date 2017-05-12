Elton John Tickets at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, ON on Sale at Cheap Prices at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Elton John tickets at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, ON on November 15th. Add customer appreciation promo code ELTONJOHN2017 for savings.

Toronto, Ontario (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

Ticket Down has authentic Elton John Tickets at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario. Elton John is one of the best known singers and songwriters in the world and even at the age of 70, he still goes on tour to entertain his countless fans. This latest tour, the “Behind the Piano” tour is going to span North America and it will bring fans of all ages some of the best music from this legendary performer.

Elton John is a singer, songwriter, and entertainer who has been capturing fans interest for years. Born in 1947, he is known for having over 250 million records, success on Broadway, and so much more. Some of his famous works of music include “Candle in the Wind,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Philadelphia Freedom.” One of the Broadway shows that he helped to compose the score of, Billy Elliot, went on to be nominated and win 10 Tony Awards. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and even became a knight for his musical work in 1998. With no sign of slowing down, fans are always eagerly awaiting more information from their favorite performer.

The Meridian Centre is located at 1 IceDogs Way in St. Catharines, Ontario. It has a seating capacity of 6,000 for concert events and it is the home arena of the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League and the Niagara River Lions of the National Basketball League of Canada. This is a relatively new venue having opened up in September, 2014. The headliner for the opening concert at the Meridian Centre was City and Colour, who hails from St. Catharines. This venue will likely be filled to capacity when Elton John performs here on November 15th.

