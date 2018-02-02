Elton John Tickets at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in NYC Discounted at TicketDown.com w/Promo Code

Ticket Down is a reputable source for cheap Elton John tickets in NYC at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Add promo code CONCERT for general admission (GA) and floor seats.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Elton John tickets at Madison Square Garden in New York City are available at cheap prices from TicketDown.com. This legendary performer will be live at MSG on Thursday, October 18th and Friday, October 19th along with Thursday, November 8th and Friday, November 9th. For over 50 years, Elton John has been touring the world, entertaining fans everywhere with live performances of his iconic songs.

Now, the man behind hit songs such as “Don’t Go Breaking my Heart”, “Your Song”, “Rocket Man”, and many more will be taking his music to the road one last time in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour before moving on to enjoy the next phase in his life.

With over 300 shows scheduled in the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, fans all over the world will have the opportunity to see Elton John live in concert one last time – and it’s no-doubt an opportunity that you don’t want to miss.

Madison Square Garden is the home arena for the Knicks from the NBA and the Rangers from the NHL. Additionally, it serves as the host arena for the New York Liberty women’s professional basketball team, Big East men’s basketball tournament and the St. John’s Red Storm college basketball team. In addition to being a mecca for a plethora of various sporting events, this busy venue has also hosted countless legendary music artists over the years such as: Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Elton John tickets at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Find cheap Elton John general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet & greet and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC