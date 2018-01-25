Elton John Floor Seats, General Admission (GA) and Front Row Seats w/Promo Code from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Elton John general admission tickets (GA), floor seats and front row seats for all farewell tour dates; use promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT

New York, NY (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic presale tickets for Elton John in 2018 and 2019. Sir Elton John has announced that he will retire from touring after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He said his priorities have changed because he has young children. His incredibly long tour will have 300 dates over a three year time period.

He also reminded his fans that even though he will be retiring from “going out on the road” he will still be creative. He said he wants to go out with a bang and his farewell tour will be the best show he has ever done. He did not rule out the chance that he would do a residency at some point in the future like Billy Joel has done at Madison Square Garden. He also elaborated that he would like to do a couple more albums after he retires from touring.

His young children are very important to him and he wants to spend more time with his two boys when they need a caring father the most. His two sons, Zachary and Elijah, that he shares with his husband, David Furnish, bring him much joy. At 70, this legendary music artist doesn’t want to miss too much with his two amazing sons.

Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour Dates:

September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA at PPL Center

September 11 and 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA (Philly) at The Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2018 in Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

September 16, 2018 in University Park, PA (State College) at Bryce Jordan Center

September 19, 2018 in Hartford, CT at XL Center

September 21 and 22, 2018 in Washington DC at Capital One Arena

September 25 and 26, 2018 in Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre (ACC)

September 28, 2018 in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

September 29, 2018 in Québec City, QC at Videotron Centre

October 4, 2018 in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

October 6, 2018 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

October 10, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

October 12, 2018 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

October 15, 2018 in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

October 18, 19, 2018 in New York (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

October 23, 2018 in Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

October 24, 2018 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

October 26, 27, 2018 in Chicago, IL at United Center

October 30, 2018 in St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

November 2, 2018 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

November 3, 2018 in Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

November 8, 2018 in New York (NYC) at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

November 23, 2018 in Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

November 24, 2018 in Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27, 2018 in Orlando, FL at Amway Center

November 28, 2018 in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

November 30 and December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

December 4, 2018 in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

December 6, 2018 in New Orleans, LA (NOLA) at Smoothie King Center

December 8, 9, 2018 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

December 12, 2018 in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

December 14, 15, 2018 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 in Boise, ID at Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 in Portland, OR at Moda Center

January 15, 2019 Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 in Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 in San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 and 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA (LA) at STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 in Glendale, AZ (Phoenix) at Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 in San Diego, CA (SD) at Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019, 2018 in Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 in Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

February 12, 2019 in Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 in Kansas City, MO (KC) at Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI (MKE) at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN at Target Center

February 27, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH (Cincy) at U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 in Albany, NY at Times Union Center (TU Center)

March 8, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 in Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Elton John concert tickets. Find cheap Elton John general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet & greet and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC