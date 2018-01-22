Elizabeth Frazier Appointed VP of Sales & Marketing – Conquest Imaging Continues Strategic Expansion

Conquest Imaging appoints Elizabeth Frazier as VP of Sales and Marketing, responsible for total revenue generation through ultrasound parts, probes and portable repair.

Stockton, CA (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Conquest Imaging, a national leader in refurbished ultrasound parts and probes is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Frazier as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Frazier will be responsible for multiple strategic initiatives to drive total revenue generation through repair services, parts, probes and system sales, while reporting to President and Co-founder, Mark Conrad.

Frazier is a well-known figure in the medical device and imaging industry with nearly two decades of experience. The first decade of her career was spent with Philips Healthcare where she was instrumental in establishing and growing relationships with large IDN customers across the United States. Within the industry, Elizabeth has also held Director and Vice President of Business Development positions.

“Elizabeth has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries,” stated Mark Conrad, President and Co-founder. “Her passion for relationships will complement and enhance Conquest Imaging’s ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products and services to the marketplace.”

The appointment of Elizabeth Frazier is part of Conquest Imaging’s ongoing effort to strategically build and expand the company. Frazier is a respected leader in the medical device community with a proven track record for change and growth. Her past accomplishments and background in business and ultrasound will further Conquest Imaging’s market expansion and new capability development in portable and probe repair opening new areas of business opportunity along with better serving their existing customer base.

About Conquest Imaging

Founded in 2000, Conquest Imaging has been leading the reconditioned ultrasound parts and probes industry, offering training, service, expertise and programs that enable healthcare delivery systems of all sizes to achieve greater efficiencies, lower cost of ownership and reliable patient care. What sets Conquest apart is their Quality Assurance 360 Process (QMS), bringing longer warranties and lower failure rates. Conquest Imaging’s systems are ISO 9001:2008 certified. Learn more by visiting conquestimaging.com, LinkedIn, Vimeo.com/conquestimaging, Twitter.com/conquestimaging and Facebook.com/conquestimaging or contact 866.900.9404.