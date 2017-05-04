Elite Lifestyle Cuisine Launches ELC Supplements, An Organic Vitamins and Supplements Brand

The launch is joined by the debut of the company’s Forever Line of all-natural juice supplements

Fairview, NJ (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

NJ-based healthy meal and wellness company, Elite Lifestyle Cuisine, announced today the launch of ELC Supplements, an online store that showcases the company’s new line of specially-formulated, organic vitamins and supplements. The launch of the e-Commerce site coincides with the debut of ELC Supplements’ Forever Line. The Forever Line consists of all-natural juice supplements with specific health benefits based on consumers’ needs, i.e. anti-aging, cleansing or a natural energy boost. The Forever juice supplements are available online and at the Elite Lifestyle Cuisine storefront in Fairview, NJ.

The Elite Lifestyle Cuisine Forever Line of Juice Supplements includes:

Forever Clean: a powerful daily cleanse supports detoxification and immune system health as well as gastrointestinal tract health. Cleanse, detoxify, and rejuvenate with this proprietary blend of all-natural juices and phytonutrients.

Forever Fit: an energy drink mix supplement supports endurance, cognitive function, and fights fatigue. This blend contains fresh fruits and vegetables blended with a combination of fatigue-fighting nutrients. Forever Fit supports physical performance, as well as glucose and fat metabolism. It will also support brain function and mental alertness as well as cardiovascular function.

Forever Function: An antioxidant drink mix supplement that delivers at least five servings of fruit and vegetables in every serving. This formula is loaded with dark berries, fruits and plant extracts in combination with Phosphatidylserine, DMG HCl, and 2 grams of fiber for digestive tract support. Ideal for individuals looking to enhance organ function; including heart, liver, eye, and brain health.

Forever Young: A phytonutrient drink mix supplement to support healthy aging. The special formula combines 19 whole fruits, vegetables and extracts along with other anti-aging nutrients; Alpha GPC, L-Carnosine and Folic Acid. Forever Young supports healthy aging, circulation and vascular health: smoother, healthier and more radiant skin; as well as nerve and brain function.

Founder of Elite Lifestyle Cuisine, Chef Carlo Filippone, created ELC Supplements as an extension of his healthy, gourmet food company to complement a nutritious diet.

“Being in the health and wellness industry for so long, and seeing all of the supplement options available, I decided to create a new supplement that’s all natural, healthy and ultimately, makes you feel good – without all of the artificial ingredients,” says Carlo Filippone, CEO & Founder of Elite Lifestyle Cuisine and creator of ELC Supplements. “Our Forever Line contains minimal ingredients that are derived from whole food sources to ensure optimal nutrition and better quality.”

Forever supplements are rated Pharmaceutical Grade, which means they are free of artificial ingredients, including: any fillers, dyes, artificial sweeteners and heavy metals. In addition, they are produced in a cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility, which guarantees potency, quality, and purity.

The line is available to order online at www.elcsupplements.com and at their storefront, 8 Industrial Ave, Fairview, NJ 07022

About Elite Lifestyle Cuisine

Elite Lifestyle Cuisine is a prepared gourmet, health food and supplements company based out of Fairview, New Jersey. All meals are chef-prepared with caloric balance in mind, utilizing the highest quality protein sources, low glycemic index carbohydrates and small amounts of healthy fats. No cooking, no cleaning, and no guilt; Elite Lifestyle Cuisine’s mission is to help Americans enjoy a richer, fuller life by offering them a true solution to healthy eating. In addition to his gourmet food company, founder Carlo Filippone, created ELC Supplements, all-natural, organic vitamins and supplements brand, to complement his gourmet, healthy food offerings.