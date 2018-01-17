Elite Airways Unveils Three Nonstop Routes to/from Myrtle Beach: Albany, White Plains & Newport News

Twice-weekly Nonstop Jet Service Starts in April; No Ticketing Change Fees, First Checked Bag or Oversized Golf Bag Fly Free; On sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com

Myrtle Beach, SC (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

As the first of several new destinations to be introduced this year, Elite Airways LLC unveiled three new nonstop routes in/out of Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) starting the first week in April. These include Albany International Airport (ALB) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York with early-bird fares starting at $199 each way*; and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) in Virginia starting at $129 each way.

Today’s multi-market announcement underscores Elite’s continued growth and success with its Northeast/Southeast leisure routes, and marks an expanded presence in Myrtle Beach—a popular vacation destination that attracts millions each year for its more than 60 miles of sandy beaches, world-class entertainment, shops, restaurants, family-friendly attractions and nearly 80 golf courses.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs (or one oversized golf bag), and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

Twice-weekly nonstop jet service to/from Myrtle Beach (MYR):

“We are pleased to start scheduled service at Albany and Newport News this year while expanding our presence in White Plains and Myrtle Beach, and believe this is a win-win for passengers looking to enjoy world-class vacation getaways,” said Elite Airways president John Pearsall. “All Myrtle Beach fares include first checked bag or oversized golf bag for free, plus no ticketing change fees—all of which add up to compelling cost savings for passengers who want flexibility and peace of mind. We look forward to a very successful start of service in April and thank airport and community leaders in Myrtle Beach, Albany, White Plains, and Newport News for their support.”

“Horry County Department of Airports is excited with Elite’s decision to commence operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Elite’s launch of nonstop air service to/from White Plains, Albany and Newport News is fantastic news for the traveling public. These three markets are new for our airport—no other carrier at MYR offers nonstop service. We look forward to working with Elite Airways and welcoming their passengers to Myrtle Beach, SC.”

“Elite Airways providing nonstop service from three new markets in early April, allowing players to visit Myrtle Beach during the peak spring golf season, will have an immediate impact,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “Nonstop flight service is vital to Myrtle Beach’s continued growth as a golf destination, and we look forward to Elite Airway’s successful entry into the market.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Elite Airways to the Myrtle Beach region,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited about the addition of Newport News and two additional new markets in the northeastern region. Now, people in those areas have fast, affordable non-stop service to Myrtle Beach so they can enjoy our 60 miles of beaches, golf, fishing, shopping and endless entertainment and culinary experiences. We are thrilled with today’s announcement and look forward to inviting new visitors to the Grand Strand. This will help us in our goal of bringing in 20 million annual visitors by 2020.”

“The Airport Commission is very pleased that Elite Airways renewed its commitment to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport with the announcement of non-stop service to Myrtle Beach. We look forward to working with Elite Airways to make this destination and partnership a success. This is definitely a step in the right direction and the Commission believes we will be able to add new destinations with Elite in the future,” Stated George Wallace, Chairman, Peninsula Airport Commission.

“We are excited that Elite Airways has chosen to re-establish and strengthen its relationship with the Newport News Airport and communities across the Peninsula. We look forward to further regional collaboration and opportunities to provide convenient and affordable air service for travelers in and around the area,” said Florence Kingston, Director – Department of Development City of Newport News.

“Elite Airways’ non-stop service will be welcomed by the Capital Region families that annually visit the Myrtle Beach area, and by our legion of golf enthusiasts that embrace the warm climate of Myrtle Beach to extend their golf season,” said Rev. Kenneth Doyle, Chairman of the Albany County Airport Authority.

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, Albany and White Plains NY, Portland ME, Myrtle Beach SC, Newport News VA, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.