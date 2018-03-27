Elite Airways Unveils Spring/Summer Schedule with 11 Nonstop Routes

Revised Schedule Adds New Routes and Applies Seasonal Adjustments for Spring/Summer Travel; Tickets on Sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com

Portland, ME (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

Elite Airways LLC today unveiled its 2018 spring/summer schedule adjustments with a total of 11 nonstop routes between its most popular vacation destinations. The revised schedule includes the resume of service between White Plains, NY and Sarasota-Bradenton, FL on June 15 after a brief seasonal pause in May, plus several new routes starting soon (previously announced), and some adjustments to existing routes in May and June to accommodate seasonal demand. Please visit EliteAirways.com for exact schedules, times and fares.

Elite Airways 2018 Spring/Summer Schedule – Nonstop Jet Service Between:

White Plains (HPN) / Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ) – Mondays & Fridays, resumes June 15

Portland Jetport (PWM) / Vero Beach (VRB) – Sundays & Thursdays, starts June 3

Portland Jetport (PWM) / Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ) – Sundays & Thursdays, adjusts May 3

White Plains (HPN) / Vero Beach (VRB) – Fridays & Mondays, starts April 6

White Plains (HPN) / Myrtle Beach (MYR) – Sundays & Thursdays, starts April 5

Albany (ALB) / Myrtle Beach (MYR) – Sundays & Thursdays, starts April 5

Asheville (AVL) / Vero Beach (VRB) – Sundays & Thursdays, resumes April 5

Orlando-Melbourne (MLB) / Bimini, Bahamas (BIM) – Sundays & Thursdays

Orlando-Melbourne (MLB) / Portland Jetport (PWM) – Mondays & Fridays adjusts July 2

Newark (EWR) / Vero Beach (VRB) – Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays & Fridays

Newark (EWR) / Bimini, Bahamas (BIM) – Sundays & Thursdays

“We are extremely pleased to offer 11 nonstop routes this spring and summer, with adjustments to accommodate seasonal travel patterns along with several new routes in some of our most popular markets,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Elite Airways wishes to thank its passengers, as well as airport and community partners, as we continue to grow and look to add even more routes later in the year.”

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs (or one oversized golf bag), and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly. All flights listed above are currently on sale and available at 877-393-2510 and online at EliteAirways.com.

About Elite Airways LLC

Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains and Albany NY, Portland ME, Asheville NC, Myrtle Beach SC, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.