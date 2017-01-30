Elite Airways Postpones the Start of Scheduled Jet Service at Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

Elite Airways LLC today announced that it has postponed the start of service at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF). The nonstop jet service to New York City/Newark (EWR) and Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), which was scheduled to begin on March 13th, has been postponed due to the challenging perceptions surrounding the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

“It was a difficult decision to postpone the start of service at PHF, as the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport has been a terrific partner to work with,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We strongly believe in the market and want to give this service the best possible climate to start in. Postponing the start date will allow both the airline and the airport to be more successful in launching new air service to meet the needs of the community.”

All ticketed passengers are being contacted and will be fully refunded immediately; they can also call the airline at 877-393-2510. Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners and maintains an impeccable safety record.

“We will continue to work closely with airport officials in the coming months and look forward to the opportunity to bring new service to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in the future,” continued Pearsall.

About Elite Airways LLC

