Elite Airways Nonstop Jet Service Between Vero Beach and NYC/Newark has been Extended Through 2018

Convenient Nonstop Jet Service Starting at $199 Each Way Available Through January 2018 at EliteAirways.com

(PRUnderground) March 9th, 2017

Elite Airways LLC today announced that it has extended its scheduled nonstop jet service between Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) has been extended through January 7, 2018. Regularly scheduled flights are now available through the remainder of the year along with daily flights added during the November and December holiday weeks. Early-bird fares starting at $199 each way are subject to availability and tickets are available for purchase at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Founded in 2006, Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“The Vero Beach/Newark route continues to be a home run with passengers and the community and we are pleased to extend the service through to next year,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We also continue to look for additional routes to further expand service at Vero Beach Regional Airport, which has been an outstanding partner for Elite Airways.”

Eric Menger, Executive Director at Vero Beach Regional Airport went on to say: “Elite Airways has helped the airport elevate its visibility with commercial passengers who live here or wish to travel to Vero Beach to enjoy all that it offers. There has been an increase in business travel, tourism, and the economic impact that they provide. We are extremely pleased that this service will continue through the year, allowing passengers to enjoy convenient nonstop jet service between Vero Beach and New York City/Newark.”

“Nonstop service to our destination via Elite Airways has been critical in increasing our share of the New York travel market. Through our partnership with Elite, we have fulfilled more visitor guide requests and seen an increase in visitation to our website as a result of the flights. We look forward to working closely with Elite to expand into other destinations in the future,” said Allison McNeal, Director of Tourism at Indian River county Chamber of Commerce.

The Vero Beach Regional Airport offers free parking just steps away from the terminal, which is then a short walk through security to the gate—with no long lines, inter-airport transport trains, or frustrations associated with large airports. The airport also offers Avis and Hertz rental car facilities on airport property for the convenience of its passengers. The Vero Beach Airport Terminal Building is located at 3400 Cherokee Drive in Vero Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit www.verobeachairport.org.

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations including New York City/Newark, Long Island NY, Portland and Bar Harbor ME, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, Vero Beach and Naples FL, Myrtle Beach SC, Chicago-Rockford IL, Fort Collins and Denver CO, Branson MO and Houston, TX. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.