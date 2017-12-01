Elite Airways Introduces Pittsburgh / Sarasota-Bradenton Nonstop Jet Service Starting Feb. 23, 2018

Nonstop Jet Service Between Pittsburgh and Florida sister city airport; Starting at $199.00 each way* and Tickets available at 877-393-2510 or EliteAirways.com

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (PRUnderground) December 1st, 2017

Elite Airways LLC today announced nonstop jet service between Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota-Bradenton, FL beginning Feb. 23, 2018. Pirate City and LECOM Park in Bradenton is the site of minor league and spring training activities for the Pittsburgh Pirates, which will host its season opening home game on Saturday, Feb. 24 in celebration of the team’s 50th season of play there and the start of 2018 spring training.

Starting Feb. 23, Elite Airways will operate twice-weekly nonstops on Friday and Mondays between Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly. Early bird fares start at $199.00 each way and are scheduled as follows:

Fridays & Mondays starting February 23, 2018:

Depart SRQ 9:30 a.m. arrive 12:15 p.m.

Depart PIT 1:00 p.m. arrive 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh, known as America’s “Most Liveable City” boasts dozens of sports teams including three competing at the highest professional level in their respective sports—the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, and the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball. The city also offers miles of walking trails and scenic outdoor parks as well as 446 bridges—more than any other city in the world, including Venice, Italy.

With more than 40 miles of sandy beaches and six barrier islands along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Sarasota-Bradenton welcomes year-round vacationers, seasonal residents, and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders that play at LECOM Park from February through early September. The SRQ airport is only 8.4 miles from the park and a short drive to coastal destinations including Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Sarasota’s Siesta Beach—named this year’s #1 Beach in America by Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman (“Dr. Beach”), Professor at Florida International University, for its “finest, whitest sand in the world” and a year-round appeal that makes it “very popular with snowbirds during the winter months.”

“Western Pennsylvania has many strong connections to Florida’s Gulf Coast and this nonstop service to the Sarasota-Bradenton area on Elite Airways will add to that,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “I’m sure many Pittsburgh Pirates fans headed to spring training next year and people headed to the beach will be thrilled with a convenient nonstop flight right to the heart of their destination.”

“This announcement brings another new airline to Pittsburgh and the first-ever nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “Elite Airways brings a unique nonstop option for travelers headed to the Gulf Coast, including baseball fans.”

Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport stated, “We are very pleased with Elite Airways’ continued success and expansion at SRQ with this announcement of their third nonstop destination. The addition of Pittsburgh is particularly timely given the strong connection between our cities and the upcoming spring training season for the Pittsburgh Pirates starting just one day after the first flight. We believe this service is a home run for the airport and the community.”

“For over 47 years Pittsburghers have been calling the Bradenton Area their southern home and their sister city for the past five,” Said Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I believe this new flight will no doubt be embraced with open arms by both cities and we applaud the efforts of Elite Airways expanding flights at SRQ to provide nonstop jet service to Pittsburgh, making it more convenient for people to enjoy all that our area offers, including world-renowned beaches and old Florida charm.”

“We believe this new service will be a win-win for sports fans and vacationers alike—all of whom can travel nonstop with peace of mind, especially in the winter and spring when air travel can be frustrating due to inclement weather,” said Elite Airways president John Pearsall. “We look forward to a successful launch of service and sincerely appreciate the support of city, airport and county officials in both Pittsburgh and Sarasota-Bradenton.”

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, New Bedford MA, Portland ME, Pittsburgh PA, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

