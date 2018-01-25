Elite Airways Expands in Vero Beach with Nonstop Jet Service to White Plains, NY and Portland, ME

Adds to Existing 4x Weekly Service to NYC/Newark and Restart of Seasonal Service to Asheville, NC; Tickets Now on Sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com

Vero Beach, FL (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Expanding upon its popular Vero Beach service, Elite Airways LLC unveiled new nonstop jet service in/out of Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) to Westchester County Airport (HPN) in White Plains New York, Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine, and the return of seasonal service to Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) in North Carolina. The news underscores Elite’s continued growth and success with its Northeast/Southeast leisure routes and doubles its presence in Vero Beach with four destinations for passengers.

Elite Airways’ Vero Beach (VRB) nonstop jet service is as follows:

* Asheville, NC (AVL) starts April 5 on Thursdays & Sundays starting at $179 each way*

* White Plains, NY (HPN) starts April 6 on Fridays & Mondays starting at $239 each way

* Portland, ME (PWM) starts May 6 on Sundays & adds Thursdays on June 7 starting at $199 each way

* Newark, NJ (EWR) on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays & Mondays starting at $239 each way

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“Vero Beach has been our number one destination, so it gives us tremendous pride to double our presence at VRB with new service to White Plains, New York and Portland, Maine,” said Elite Airways president John Pearsall. “We’ve seen consistent, strong demand for our Vero to Newark route and believe that the addition of a third northeast destination will be a win-win for passengers. We’re also pleased to restart seasonal service to Asheville as this has been a very popular spring/summer route with our passengers.”

According to Vero Beach Regional Airport Executive Director, Eric Menger: “Now that we have entered year three with Elite Airways, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with this very close airport/airline team. Everyone from Palm Beach County north to Brevard County enjoys the convenience and customer service here at the Vero Beach Airport, and we sense excitement in the community whenever Elite adds new service. Passengers continue to enjoy free parking at VRB—long term parking up to 21 days at no cost—that is steps away from the terminal entrance. In addition to thanking Elite Airways, we’d like to thank the City Manager and the City Council of Vero Beach for being tremendously supportive of our efforts and for authorizing the investment necessary to make the terminal area more secure, convenient and comfortable for passengers.”

Today’s news coincides with Elite Airways’ recent announcements about expanded service in Portland and Myrtle Beach with new destinations added at each (for details, see: https://res.eliteairways.net/Media). For more information about schedules and ticket information, call 877-393-2510 or visit EliteAirways.com .

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark NJ, White Plains and Albany NY, Portland ME, Myrtle Beach SC, Newport News VA, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.