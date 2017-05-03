Elite Airways Announces Nonstop Jet Service between  Portland, Maine and Halifax, Nova Scotia

Starting on June 30, fly nonstop between Portland ME (PWM) and Halifax (YHZ) on Fri, Sun and Wed for as Low As $169 USD each way; Tickets available at EliteAirways.com.

Portland, ME (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

Expanding its international service routes, Elite Airways LLC announced new nonstop jet service between Portland, Maine and Halifax, Nova Scotia in Atlantic Canada. Beginning on Friday, June 30, Elite Airways will operate one round-trip flight per day on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays between Portland International Jetport (PWM) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ), Atlantic Canada’s principal full-service airport serving more than 3.9 million passengers annually. Tickets start as low as $169.00 USD each way* and are now available for purchase at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50 lbs., and no ticketing change fees* (see website for details). Today’s announcement represents the airline’s third international route introduced this spring and its first scheduled service in Canada. Last month, Elite Airways announced twice weekly nonstop jet service between New York City/Newark and the Island of Bimini in the Bahamas and between Orlando-Melbourne Florida and Bimini, expanding upon its southeast routes.

“Halifax and Portland are both very popular destinations, and we designed this route to be convenient for business and leisure travelers who prefer a one-hour nonstop flight rather than to connect through other airports, take a long ferry ride, or a 13 hour drive,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We plan to further expand this route in the fall so that passengers from Halifax can connect to other Florida destinations in Portland on Elite Airways. Today’s announcement is especially rewarding as a Maine-based business expanding our northeast service routes to include Atlantic Canada, and we thank community and airport leaders in Halifax and Portland for their support.”

“As our nearest neighbors to the east, Atlantic Canada and Maine have had longstanding business and tourism connections,” said Paul Bradbury, Portland International Jetport Airport Director. “Elite Airways has been a great addition to the PWM airline lineup, and we are pleased to see the additional investment in our community with new nonstop international jet service to Halifax.” More information about the Portland International Jetport is available at www.portlandjetport.org.

“We are pleased to welcome Elite Airways to Halifax Stanfield and we are honoured they have chosen us as their first Canadian destination,” says Joyce Carter, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) President & CEO. “Nova Scotia has many ties to New England and this new service will help boost inbound tourism to our province, while providing our community with a new nonstop flight to our closest American neighbors for both business and pleasure.” More information about Halifax Stanfield International Airport is available at www.halifaxstanfield.ca.

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, Portland, Maine, Asheville NC, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton and Vero Beach, FL, Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.